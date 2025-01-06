January 17 Public Holiday in Tamil Nadu

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced January 17, 2025, as a public holiday for all government offices, public sector undertakings, and educational institutions in the state. The main purpose behind this move is to extend the Pongal holidays, thereby providing citizens with a longer break.

It was at the request of various quarters, as January 17 fell as the only working day between January 14 and January 19. The surrounding days, namely January 14 (Pongal), January 15 (Thiruvalluvar Day), January 16 (Uzhavar Thirunal), January 18 (Saturday), and January 19 (Sunday) are already government holidays.

The government has designated January 25, 2025, to be a regular working day, which will bridge the gap resulting from the increased holiday. This further means that each employee and learner will have to go to work as well as school on this holiday to make it up for themselves.

Pongal holidays are considered a grand festival in the state of Tamil Nadu, and hence, it would be pleasing for the people if this new announcement is to add a day's holiday for the citizens. Now, more people will be free to enjoy more time with family and the people.

