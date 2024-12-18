January 1 - 15: Winter holidays for schools in Delhi

Winter holidays have already been scheduled for the schools in India, and schools accordingly change their schedule during winter. School winter vacation planned dates also get altered as there is variability in weather conditions.

Several states have changed school timings to accommodate the low temperatures. This is done to save the students from the severe winter conditions. Several northern states have declared winter holidays for schools, and this is a much-needed break for the students. The length of the holidays varies with the state.

In the national capital, schools will be closed from January 1 to January 15, 2025, as winter break. Besides this, schools in Delhi will also remain closed on Christmas Day, December 25.

Winter vacation dates may get extended in some places due to severe cold-wave conditions. Schools have been implementing changes in school timings in many states, and schools in northern states have declared winter holidays.

Parents and students will be informed of any change in school schedules and vacation dates by official announcements and school notifications. Schools will also issue updates on any further changes in the winter vacation dates.

Winter break and holidays are necessary for students to take some rest from their academic routine so that they can enjoy the festive season and rejuvenate for the new year.

Also read: December 19 holiday for schools in Andhra Pradesh likely due to heavy rains