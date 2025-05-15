Jaish Chief Masood Azhar Had A Close Shave With Death During Operation Sindoor?

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar had a close shave with death during the recent strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces as part of Operation Sindoor, Times Now reported on Thursday, May 15.

The UN-designated terrorist lost 10 members of his family and four of his closest aides in the attack on the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur, Punjab province—located about 100 km from the India-Pakistan International Border.

According to the Times Now report, Azhar was inside the same building targeted by the Indian Air Force. Citing sources, the report stated that he had left the building just minutes before the strike.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people in the Baisaran Valley of Kashmir. In a series of precision strikes conducted within just 25 minutes, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing an estimated 100 terrorists.

It is worth noting that Masood Azhar was released by India following the IC-814 hijacking. He later founded Jaish-e-Mohammed, which has been linked to the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot Airbase attack, and the 2019 Pulwama attack.