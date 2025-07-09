Indigo 6E 7296 Returns to Indore Airport After Takeoff, Passengers Deboarded

About 30 minutes after takeoff, a technical issue occurred on an IndiGo flight from Indore to Raipur. Back in Indore, the plane made an emergency landing. The flight was subsequently canceled. Passengers can choose to reschedule their reservations or receive a refund for their tickets. On Tuesday, the plane departed for Raipur at 6:35 AM. During the flight, passengers reported experiencing a quick, intense jolt.

The pilot then declared that the aircraft would return to Indore. At 7:15 AM, it made a safe landing. Every day at 6:35 AM, IndiGo aircraft 6E 7295 departs Indore and lands at Raipur airport at 8:30 AM.

Flight 6E 7296 takes off from Raipur airport at 10:30 AM and returns to Indore airport at approximately 12 PM on the return trip. False alarms were sent to the pilot. The terminal manager of Indore Airport stated,

The plane took off on time. False alarms, or inaccurate technical indications, were sent to the pilot during the flight. The aircraft then made a mid-air return to Indore airport. The plane's passengers were unloaded. Indigo provided them with choices for a refund and a reschedule.