India Shuts Down Over 20 Airports Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

New Delhi, May 9: In a significant step in the face of growing tensions with Pakistan, the Indian government has closed down operations at more than 20 airports in northern, western, and central India. The order, given through a late-night Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on May 8, has caused air travel disruptions and prompted widespread cancellations.

Airports Closed in High-Tension Zones

Operations have been suspended at strategic airports such as:

Rajasthan: Kishangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner

Kishangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner Himachal Pradesh: Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Shimla, Gaggal, Dharamsala

Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Shimla, Gaggal, Dharamsala Punjab : Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot

: Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu, Srinagar, Leh

Jammu, Srinagar, Leh Gujarat: Bhuj, Kandla, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Mundra, Keshod

Bhuj, Kandla, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Mundra, Keshod Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior

Gwalior Uttar Pradesh: Hindon

Hindon Chandigarh: Chandigarh Airport

Most of these airports also host military charters, adding to the strategic implication of the shutdown.

Flight Operations Affected Severely

Airlines have had to cancel a score of flights. Estimates indicate:

As many as 450 domestic flights were suspended on May 8.

Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until May 10.

IndiGo has also axed more than 165 flights from impacted airports.

The NOTAM expires 05:29 IST on Sat, May 10, signifying possible disturbances throughout the weekend.



Security Alert Across All Airports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) have increased national airport security. This comes after Pakistani drones were reported near Jammu Airport on May 8.

Some of the main security updates include:

Secondary ladder point security checks (LPSC) or pre-boarding screening required for all passengers.

Air marshals to be deployed according to airport traffic volume.

Visitor entry prohibited at terminal buildings until further notice.

Tourism Industry Takes a Hit

Stock markets mirrored the increased geopolitical uncertainty, with travel and tourism shares falling sharply on May 9. The abrupt halting of flights and heightened security measures have cooled travel sentiment.

