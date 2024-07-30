Howrah - Mumbai Train Accident: Helpline Numbers Check Here
Howrah - Mumbai Express (12810) derailed near Jamshedpur in the wee hours of Tuesday i.e 30 July, 2024. Over 10 coaches of the express derailed leaving many passengers injured. The accident happened at 3:45 am near Badabamboo, about 80 km from Jamshedpur, in the Chakradharpur Division of South East Railway.
The Railway department has provided helpline numbers for Howrah - CSMT Express train accident.
The helpline numbers are:
Tatanagar: 06572290324
Chakradharpur: 06587238072
Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244
Ranchi: 0651278711
Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217
Additional helpline numbers include:
HWH Help Desk: 033-26382217, 9433357920
SHM Help Desk: 6295531471, 7595074427
KGP Help Desk: 03222-293764
CSMT Helpline: 55993, 022-22694040
Mumbai: 022-22694040
Nagpur: 7757912790