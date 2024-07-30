Howrah - Mumbai Train Accident: Helpline Numbers Check Here

Howrah - Mumbai Express (12810) derailed near Jamshedpur in the wee hours of Tuesday i.e 30 July, 2024. Over 10 coaches of the express derailed leaving many passengers injured. The accident happened at 3:45 am near Badabamboo, about 80 km from Jamshedpur, in the Chakradharpur Division of South East Railway.

The Railway department has provided helpline numbers for Howrah - CSMT Express train accident.

The helpline numbers are:

Tatanagar: 06572290324

Chakradharpur: 06587238072

Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244

Ranchi: 0651278711

Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217

Additional helpline numbers include:

HWH Help Desk: 033-26382217, 9433357920

SHM Help Desk: 6295531471, 7595074427

KGP Help Desk: 03222-293764

CSMT Helpline: 55993, 022-22694040

Mumbai: 022-22694040

Nagpur: 7757912790