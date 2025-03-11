Train Stunt for Insta Reel Puts Youth in Danger, Close Shave!

The advent of social media, especially Instagram has prompted people to go to any extent to go viral. This craze to become instantly famous has already led to so many loss of lives. Others have come close to losing their lives but escaped death by a narrow margin. In one such similar incident, a young man traveling in a train from Kasganj to Kanpur risked it all for an Instagram reel only to fail badly in the end.

The clip, which was going viral on social media, sees a young man hanging outside of a fast-moving train. He was allegedly shooting a reel and was trying to push his luck to the brink. As they say, luck wears out if you push it too much and the young man fell out of the train. However, the passengers inside the train were quick enough to react and stop the train on time just so that the person could jump back in it.

Even though everything went fine, it is important to note that the young man gambled his life and narrowly survived. Things could have turned devastating for him on any other day and it's advised people to stop chasing virality and instant fame. More than this, it's better suited to try creative activities indoors instead of trying to be a daredevil and getting hurt.