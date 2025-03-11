Vicky on Chhatrapati Sambhaji’s death anniversary: I bow to the warrior who chose death over surrender

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) On Chhatrapati Sambhaji’s death anniversary on Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal remembered the iconic warrior and said that some roles stay forever, and playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in “Chhaava” has been one of them for the actor.

Shambhu Raje Balidan Divas is observed in honour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was brutally executed by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on March 11, 1689 for refusing to convert to Islam.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a still from his latest blockbuster “Chhaava”. The dramatic image has the actor standing with his arms raised and bound by chains. His back is towards the camera, and his posture conveys struggle or defiance. A golden light from the sky shines down on him, creating an intense and almost divine atmosphere.

In the background, there are soldiers or warriors dressed in historical attire, standing in front of a large tent, indicating a historical or war-like setting.

For the caption, Vicky wrote: 11th March 1689- Shambhu Raje Sacrifice Day Today, on the Punyatithi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, I bow to the warrior who chose death over surrender, who stood tall in the face of unimaginable torture and who lived and died for his beliefs.”

“Some roles stay with you forever, and playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in #Chhaava has been one of them. His story is not just history- it is courage, sacrifice and an undying spirit that still inspires millions. Zinda Rahey! Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji! Jai Sambhaji.”

“Chhaava”, directed by Laxman Utekar, is a historical drama, based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.