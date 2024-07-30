How Did the Howrah-Mumbai Express Train Accident Happen?

In the wee hours of Tuesday i.e 30 July, 2024, Howrah - Mumbai Express (12810) derailed near Jamshedpur. As many as 18 coaches of the train were derailed in the accident. The accident happened at 3:45 am near Badabamboo, about 80 km from Jamshedpur, in the Chakradharpur Division of South East Railway.

"At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur division at 3.45 AM," South Eastern Railway Spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said.

SER Spokesperson said there was another derailment of a goods train nearby happened. However, it is sill not clear whether both the accidents occurred concurrently.

According to reports, a goods train derailed and its bogies fell on the adjacent track. When Howrah - Mumbai Express hit the bogies, the accident reportedly took place. Officials are yet to confirm these reports.

Meanwhile, the railway department issued helpline numbers.

The helpline numbers are:

Tatanagar: 06572290324

Chakradharpur: 06587238072

Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244

Ranchi: 0651278711

Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217

Additional helpline numbers include:

HWH Help Desk: 033-26382217, 9433357920

SHM Help Desk: 6295531471, 7595074427

KGP Help Desk: 03222-293764

CSMT Helpline: 55993, 022-22694040

Mumbai: 022-22694040

Nagpur: 7757912790