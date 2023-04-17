Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and Karnataka’s prominent Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar has returned to Congress camp on Monday morning. He was welcomed into the party by party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Shettar, who represents Hubballi-Dharwad (Central) constituency, left the BJP fold on Saturday after he was denied a ticket by the ruling party for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls. He accused the saffron party of mistreatment and humiliation.

A six time MLA and prominent Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar will likely contest the election from his constituency on a Congress ticket.

Karnataka chief minister Bommai and senior BJP leader Yediyurappa have expressed concern over Shettar’s departure from the party. Bommai said the party leadership tried to retain Shettar and offered him a key position in New Delhi and also an assembly ticket to his family member but he did not agree to BJP’s terms. Yediyurappa said Shettar’s departure won’t affect the party’s prospects among Lingayat community.

Also See: Sakshi Cartoon: Number of Encounters in Six Years in UP will Shock You!