Holidays for schools in Rajasthan due to air pollution till November 23

The Delhi government has officially announced to shift the offline classes to online except for Classes 10 and 12 due to air pollution. Recently Rajasthan government has announced online classes for Classes 1 to 5 to avoid any effect of pollution on students.

The alarming pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region have prompted the Khairthal-Tijara district in Rajasthan to announce a schedule of online classes for students in classes 1 to 5 for four days, starting November 20. District Collector Kishore Kumar came to this decision after the directions issued by the Supreme Court said states in the NCR must assess their feasibility of holding physical classes with the deteriorating air quality.

The Air Quality Index in Bhiwadi, Khairthal, crossed an alarming 380. Karauli and Bikaner too fell in the hazardous category. Evidently, 26 districts in Rajasthan had AQI above 200, particularly Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Ganganagar, Tonk, Banswara, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, and Pratapgarh.

Online Classes to End on November 23

All government and private schools in the district will conduct e-learning for students of classes 1 to 5 from November 20 to 23, or till it is declared, whichever is earlier. The students will not be attending school till then. However, the teachers have been asked to report to the school to carry out online classes.

On November 18, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was invoked, and the fourth stage was implemented by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in the Khairthal-Tijara district.

Measures like water sprinkling and the deployment of smog guns were undertaken to control dust pollution in the city.

Cleaner Air in Southern Rajasthan

In Southern Rajasthan, comprising Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Sikar, Rajsamand, Barmer, and Ajmer, air quality was the cleanest in the state and some respite from the pollution crisis.

