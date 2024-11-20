Party will win all 7 seats in bypolls, says Rajasthan BJP chief (IANS Interview)

Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP, Madan Rathore is confident that his party will win all seven seats in the bypolls in the state.

In an interview with IANS, Madan Rathore spoke on different issues ranging from Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena's resignation, to the absence of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from bypoll campaigning, to infighting in the Congress.

Commenting on Kirodi Lal Meena's resignation, Rathore urged everyone to learn lessons from the Ramayana and Mahabharata and refrain from making promises which can have a far-reaching impact. Here are some excerpts from the interview.

IANS: You have said that the BJP will win all seven seats in the Rajasthan bypolls. On what basis are you confident that the party will make a clean sweep?

Rathore: Soon after the announcement of elections, we initially discussed candidates and winning strategies with our workers. Then we spoke to local leaders and then to national leaders and after these activities, we announced the names of our candidates. This was an unbiased selection where there was no element of nepotism. Then during polling, our workers spoke to voters who gave a positive response to the BJP. Even after election, we contacted voters and they showed their excitement, which made us confident that we are winning all seats. The post-poll feedback also indicated that we are making a clean sweep.

IANS: Did the Congress' failure to form an alliance help you?

Rathore: Even if they had formed an alliance similar to the INDIA Bloc, they would have failed. Actually, voters saw how they made fake claims on reservation and the Constitution during the Lok Sabha elections. Without any basis, they said that the BJP was planning on scrapping reservation and would change the Constitution. Now, even after we won the elections, we did not tamper either with reservation nor with the Constitution. Voters have come to know that the Congress has been lying to win elections and hence they are voting in our support.

IANS: Senior Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been deputed for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Did it go in the BJP's favour?

Rathore: It's a known fact that Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot can never stay united. In fact, the Congress can never stay united. This is because they have aspirations and they have the greed to gain power. However it is the opposite in the BJP. Our leaders come from the grassroots to serve society. However, in the Congress there is competition to bring each other down. They are ready to do anything to gain power, so they can never be together. Gehlot does not want Pilot to become strong and Pilot wants Gehlot to get down. In fact, these days, a third leader, Govind Singh Dotasra is getting ready and he feels why not me? So basically, there is internal fighting in the Congress.

IANS: What is the BJP’s stand on minister Kirodi Lal Meena’s resignation?

Rathore: I strongly endorse everyone to learn something from the Ramayana and the Mahabharat, where making promises without having any vision proved to be a disaster. Kirodi, too, made a promise that he would resign if the BJP loses the Assembly polls from his home constituency. As it happened, he resigned by himself. There was no pressure from anyone around, however, it was his own conscience. The party has not accepted his resignation and he is still a minister in the Cabinet.

IANS: Why was Vasundhara Raje absent from bypoll campaigning despite being a star campaigner?

Rathore: Vasundhara Raje is our veteran leader who is also a BJP National Vice President. Basically, none of the workers from the national team were pulled in for these elections. However, as Vasundhara was also a former CM of Rajasthan, twice, we wanted her to be there. However, she had Chikungunya and Covid. Also her daughter-in-law is quite unwell. Hence, we did not bother her for campaigning.

IANS: Why is there a delay in taking a final call on the SI exams when it has been proved that there were paper leaks?

Rathore: Our party has been discussing this issue and we think that there should be no injustice. If a candidate has cracked the exam with hard work and cracked it in the last year of eligibility, it means they will not be able to appear again if the exam is cancelled. So this is one thing which is under discussion within the state government.

