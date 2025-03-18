Holiday for Schools, Banks on 19 March due to Rang Panchami

A holiday on March 19, 2025, has been declared for schools, colleges, banks, and government offices by the Madhya Pradesh government. This holiday has been declared to mark the festival of Rangpanchami, which is an essential part of the Holi celebration in the state.

Rangpanchami is an important festival in Madhya Pradesh, and it is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. The festival is a celebration of colours, and it is a time when people gather to play with colours, sing songs, and dance.

In Madhya Pradesh, Rangpanchami is observed on the fifth day after Holi. The festival is observed in various regions of the state, including the capital city of Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain. All these cities celebrate the festival in their style.

At Indore, the festival is commemorated in the name of Ger, where locals venture out to the streets playing Holi. The city's roads get blocked for vehicular traffic, and the whole area is marked by colourful celebrations. Locals of all hues assemble to play with colours, and the city rings with music and laughter.

In Ujjain, the Mahakal complex is the point of attraction, where people converge to celebrate Holi. The festival is also celebrated in residential homes, where friends and families gather to celebrate the colours of Holi.

The March 19 holiday is a respite for students, workers, and Madhya Pradesh citizens. It's a chance for individuals to gather and celebrate the colourful festival of Rangpanchami.

The government of Madhya Pradesh has announced the holiday to allow citizens to join in the festivities and further the cultural heritage of the state. The government has also provided for the safety and security of the people throughout the festivities.

Apart from Rangpanchami, the government of Madhya Pradesh has also announced holidays on other major March 2025 festivals. These are Jumatul Vida on March 28, Guri Padwa on March 30, and Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31.

Also read: JNTUH BTech Results: 75% Students Fail in Exams