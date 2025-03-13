Holi 2025: Top Destinations to Celebrate Holi in India

Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner, falling on March 14, Friday, with a Long weekend ahead, and many of us are looking for the perfect destination to celebrate this vibrant festival. If you're still undecided, don't worry! We've got you covered. Here are the top destinations to celebrate Holi in India, in no particular order.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai, the dream city, certainly knows how to party on Holi. There are high-thrill parties and foot-tapping music sessions in Mumbai that make Holi celebrations simply catch on. Watch Juhu Beach and Chowpatty create the quintessential Mumbai Holi atmosphere, topped by the waves of the Arabian Sea. Give the city's famous Bollywood-esque Holi bash a miss, and delight in mouthwatering street fares such as Puran Poli, thandai, and jalebis.

Kolkata, West Bengal

Kolkata, the City of Joy, rolls out a red carpet for you to enjoy 'Dol Jatra'. The city adds its creative twist to the celebration, with beautiful processions and bright decorations. Paint the College Street roads with colours, have a party at Park Street's Holi bash, and indulge in scrumptious sweets like malpua, thandai, and Sandesh. If you wish to travel outside the city, go to Shantiniketan, which is approximately 190 km from Kolkata, to witness the enchanting Basanta Utsav.

Goa

Goa is never out of fashion when travelling, and so is Holi. On the list of top Holi destinations, Goa is a holiday destination beyond a summer retreat – a party destination. Dance your way through beach celebrations, discover its renowned forts and churches, or celebrate Holi at temples in Vasco or Ponda to put a local touch to your celebration.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, India's ancient city, is a Holi dream destination. See the sunrise over the Ganges River, enjoy the central Holi celebrations at Dashashwamedh Ghat and Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and observe the night Ganga Aarti. Holi in Varanasi is pure magic.

Vrindavan & Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

The twin towns of Vrindavan and Mathura are where to be if you wish to witness a gala Holi celebration. Get immersed in the multi-day spectacle, which is rich in history, spirituality, and bursts of colours. From Barsana's 'Lathmar Holi' to 'Phoolon wali Holi' at Banke Bihari Temple, every ritual is a centuries-old tale.

Other Destinations

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Witness the royal Holi festivities at the City Palace, and indulge in the colours and celebrations.

Udaipur, Rajasthan: Enjoy Holi in the city of lakes, with its scenic setting and royal celebrations.

Pondicherry: Witness the French-themed Holi festivities in this quaint seaside town.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Enjoy Holi in the queen of hills, with its scenic setting and celebratory atmosphere.

