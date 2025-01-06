HMPV is Dangerous to Kids: Risks, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

The Health Ministry of India has confirmed three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), two of which were reported in Karnataka and one in Gujarat. The cases were detected through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

The two cases that have been reported in Karnataka are about a 3-month-old female infant and an 8-month-old male infant, who both were admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, with a history of bronchopneumonia. The female infant has been discharged, while the male infant is recovering.

HMPV is a global health concern, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with the virus have been reported in various countries. The virus poses a greater risk to children, with most people getting infected before the age of 5. While symptoms are usually mild after the first infection, young children are more likely to get severely sick.

Symptoms and Transmission of HMPV

Symptoms of HMPV include cough, fever, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, wheezing, shortness of breath, and rash. The virus spreads through direct contact with someone who has it or from touching things contaminated with the virus, such as coughing and sneezing, shaking hands, hugging or kissing, and touching surfaces or objects.

Because India has recently shown an increase number of HMPV cases cases globally, the health ministry very much keeps them watchful at hand in trying to avoid these types of deadly viral infections. Three confirmed and confirmed cases show this kind of case to consider and take utmost precautions.

Also read: HMPV Cases in India: Two Infants Diagnosed positive in Bengaluru