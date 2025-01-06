HMPV Cases in India: Two Infants Diagnosed positive in Bengaluru

According to reports, the Indian health ministry confirmed that the virus cases of Human Metapneumovirus(HMPV) had been found in the country; two infants diagnosed with the same were found in Bengaluru. The ministry asserted that HMPV is already circulating worldwide, and its cases were found in various countries, even in India.

Cases of respiratory diseases linked with HMPV have been seen in several other countries. According to recent data from the ICMR and the network of the IDSP, so far, nothing out of the ordinary has been recorded regarding Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or SARI cases reported in the nation.

The two infants in India who have been diagnosed with HMPV were admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, with bronchopneumonia. A female infant, who is 3 months old, was diagnosed with HMPV and has been discharged. An 8-month-old male infant, who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, is also recovering. Of course, both the patients, as per the ministry, did not have a history of travel abroad.

The Indian health ministry is on its toes closely monitoring the development through all available channels of surveillance. The ICMR will continuously monitor the year-round trends for circulation of the HMPV.

The World Health Organization keeps the world and other agencies fully updated about what is happening in China to strengthen further measures that are being taken. The government has assured everyone that it would take all precautions necessary to closely monitor and restrain the spread of HMPV in the country.

