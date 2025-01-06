Sreeleela is starting 2025 with ‘being grateful’

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Sreeleela, who was seen grooving alongside Allu Arjun in the song “Kissik” from “Pushpa: The Rule”, said that she started the year with being grateful and that it felt nice.

Sreeleela took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video dancing on the number “Thank You God” by Dhvani Bhanushali and Shloke Lal. The actress is seen grooving along with her team members to the track, which came out in 2024.

“For Well….. Starting the year with being grateful. Felt new...... It’s good to flip at times (I meant your phone),” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about Allu Arjun, on January 5, the Tollywood star reported to Chikkadpally Police Station as a condition laid down by a city court while granting him regular bail in Sandhya Theatre stampede case two days ago.

The actor spent about 10 minutes at the Police Station and completed the formalities. Nampally Criminal Court had Friday granted regular bail to the actor, who was on interim bail for four weeks given by Telangana High Court.

The Nampally Court directed Allu Arjun to deposit two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation and appear before Chikkadpally Police Station every Sunday. The court also directed him not to influence the witnesses.

A woman was killed and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4.

The police booked the theatre management, Allu Arjun and his team for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in the case. He was produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. His lawyers approached the High Court, which granted him interim bail the same day.

While granting interim bail for four weeks on December 13, the High Court had asked Allu Arjun to move the trial court for regular bail.

The actor, who is named accused number 11 in the case, was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.

