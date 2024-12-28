Haryana Government Holiday List 2025: Official list is here

The Haryana government released the list of holidays in the year 2025 which includes 52 Saturdays, 52 Sundays, and 25 gazetted holidays. Among which major religious events and national festivals are included, so the government employees get more time to celebrate and observe these important days.

List of Holidays for 2025:

Gazetted Holidays:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti - January 6

Republic Day - January 26

Basant Panchami/Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti - 2 February

Guru Ravidas Jayanti - 12 February

Mahashivratri - 26 February

Holi - 14 March

Martyrdom Day/Bhagat Singh Rajguru and Sukhdev Martyrdom Day - 23 March

Ramnavami - 6 April

Vaisakhi/Chhath Puja - 13 April

Mahavir Jayanti - 10 April

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti - 14 April

Parshuram Jayanti - 29 April

Akshaya Tritiya - 30 April

Maharana Pratap Jayanti - 29 May

Sant Kabir Jayanti - 11 June

Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) - 7 June

Martyr Udham Singh Sacrifice Day - July 31

Independence Day - August 15

Rakshabandhan - August 9

Janmashtami - August 16

Haryana Day - November 1

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti/Maharaja Ajmidh Jayanti - October 7

Diwali - October 20

Vishwakarma Day - October 22

Christmas - December 25

Restricted Holidays:

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti - February 23

Good Friday - April 18

Budh Purnima - May 12

Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti - May 24

Shri Guru Arjun Dev Martyrdom Day - May 30

Muharram - July 6

Hariyali Teej - July 27

Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad (Prophet Mohammad Jayanti) - September 5

Karva Chauth - October 10

Govardhan Puja - October 22

Chhath Puja - October 28

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day - November 25

Guru Brahmanand Jayanti - December 24

Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti - December 26

The Haryana government has brought out a thoughtful holiday calendar for the year 2025, recognizing the diversity of cultures and traditions in the state. By providing a comprehensive list of holidays, the government will be able to support work-life balance, well-being of employees, and social harmony.

Also read: Telangana Holiday Calendar 2025: Check List of Public Holidays