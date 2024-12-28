Haryana Government Holiday List 2025: Official list is here
The Haryana government released the list of holidays in the year 2025 which includes 52 Saturdays, 52 Sundays, and 25 gazetted holidays. Among which major religious events and national festivals are included, so the government employees get more time to celebrate and observe these important days.
List of Holidays for 2025:
Gazetted Holidays:
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti - January 6
Republic Day - January 26
Basant Panchami/Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti - 2 February
Guru Ravidas Jayanti - 12 February
Mahashivratri - 26 February
Holi - 14 March
Martyrdom Day/Bhagat Singh Rajguru and Sukhdev Martyrdom Day - 23 March
Ramnavami - 6 April
Vaisakhi/Chhath Puja - 13 April
Mahavir Jayanti - 10 April
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti - 14 April
Parshuram Jayanti - 29 April
Akshaya Tritiya - 30 April
Maharana Pratap Jayanti - 29 May
Sant Kabir Jayanti - 11 June
Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) - 7 June
Martyr Udham Singh Sacrifice Day - July 31
Independence Day - August 15
Rakshabandhan - August 9
Janmashtami - August 16
Haryana Day - November 1
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti/Maharaja Ajmidh Jayanti - October 7
Diwali - October 20
Vishwakarma Day - October 22
Christmas - December 25
Restricted Holidays:
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti - February 23
Good Friday - April 18
Budh Purnima - May 12
Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti - May 24
Shri Guru Arjun Dev Martyrdom Day - May 30
Muharram - July 6
Hariyali Teej - July 27
Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad (Prophet Mohammad Jayanti) - September 5
Karva Chauth - October 10
Govardhan Puja - October 22
Chhath Puja - October 28
Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day - November 25
Guru Brahmanand Jayanti - December 24
Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti - December 26
The Haryana government has brought out a thoughtful holiday calendar for the year 2025, recognizing the diversity of cultures and traditions in the state. By providing a comprehensive list of holidays, the government will be able to support work-life balance, well-being of employees, and social harmony.
