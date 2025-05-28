Haryana CET Recruitment Exam 2025: Notification, Eligibility, and Syllabus

The government of Haryana has released the schedule for the upcoming Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C and Group D jobs, a major move towards meritorious recruitment in the state. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on his official X account, where he emphasized the transparency and fairness adopted by the government in the recruitment process.

Registration Process and Exam Details

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has opened the registration process for CET 2024 for Class C posts in different state government departments. The candidates can fill out online applications from May 28 to June 12. The application fee's last date will be June 14. The exam date will be notified later, and a different notification will be issued for Group D posts once the registration process is finished for Group C posts.

Jobs Covered in Group C and Group D Jobs

Group C jobs consist of a variety of jobs, such as junior engineers, clerks, auditors, inspectors of excise and taxation, assistant managers, patwaris, and constables in the police. Group D jobs, however, consist of entry-level jobs like peons, helpers, animal attendants, gardeners, cooks, and water carriers.

Validity of CET Scores

The CET score will be valid for three years from the date of declaration of the result. This is the period for which the candidates can apply for Group C and Group D posts using their CET score without the need to sit for the test again. But if the candidate retakes the CET and achieves an improved score, this new score will replace the former, and its validity will begin from the date of the most recent result declaration.

Mission Merit Initiative

The Haryana government has initiated the 'Mission Merit' scheme to allocate government jobs strictly on a merit basis. The CET is an important step in this direction, as it will streamline and centralize the recruitment process between departments in Haryana. The government has also stressed its adherence to a 'bina kharchi, bina parchi' (no bribery, no recommendation) policy, making the recruitment process corruption- and bias-free.

In summary, the Haryana CET recruitment exam 2025 is an important move towards merit-based recruitment in the state. Through its focus on transparency and equity, the CET will be able to draw talented candidates from all over the state and give them a chance to serve the government departments.

