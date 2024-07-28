Gold Prices Today: Check Now!

After a continuous decrease in gold prices, the prices have hiked up once again. The sudden rise has disappointed many buyers.

Due to the gold customs tax drop announced recently by the Union Finance Minister, gold prices had been decreasing successively. However, prices have now increased again in Telugu cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.

In these areas, the price for 22-carat gold rose by Rs. 250, making it Rs. 63,250 for 10 grams. The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs. 270, making it Rs. 69,000 for 10 grams.

Along with the Telugu states, Bangalore and Mumbai also experienced a sudden rise in prices.

In Delhi, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold became Rs. 63,400 with a Rs. 250 increase, and 24-carat gold is now Rs. 69,150 with a Rs. 270 rise.

In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs. 500, making it Rs. 64,550, and 24-carat gold increased by Rs. 550, making it Rs. 70,530 for 10 grams.

Though gold prices increased across the country, silver prices have remained stable. Today, the silver price is Rs. 89,000 per kilogram.