February 2025 Holidays in India: Complete List

This is about February 2025, which happens to be just another set of public holidays. Even though the list of holidays may be short, they should give one the leverage for the opportunity to plan a well-deserved break. This can include making the most of available days when you get to explore new destinations, spend quality time with loved ones, or simply relax and recharge.

Public Holidays in February 2025

Public holidays in February 2025:

Some regional public holidays are particular to specific states. Here are some of the public holidays and regional holidays.

Vasant Panchami-February 2-3

Celebrated in: Haryana, Odisha, Punjab, Tripura, and West Bengal

Description: A Hindu festival that symbolizes the coming of spring; it is primarily devoted to the Hindu goddess Sarasvati.

Second Saturday Bank Holiday-February 8

Description: All banks are shut in India on the second Saturday of every month.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 12

Celebrated in: Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab

Description: The birthday of Guru Ravidas, a great poet and mystic hailing from Uttar Pradesh, is an eventful day.

Lui-Ngai-Ni on February 15

Celebrated in: Manipur

Description: A seed-sowing festival that marks the start of the year for the Naga people.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (February 19)

Celebrated in: Maharashtra

Description: Honors the great Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day/Mizoram State Day (February 20)

Celebrated in: Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram

Description: Celebrates the formation of the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday (February 22)

Description: Banks in India are closed on the fourth Saturday of every month.

Maha Shivaratri (February 26)

National, except in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal

Long Description: One of the biggest festivals for Lord Shiva, marking significant events such as the marriage of Shiva to Parvati.

Losar (February 28)

Observed in: Sikkim

Tibetan New Year - Marks the start of the Tibetan Lunar New Year as recognized and celebrated within the Tibetan Buddhism sect.

