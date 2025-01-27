February 2025 Bank Holidays: 14 Holidays list is here!

As February approaches, it's essential to take note of the bank holidays scheduled throughout the month. With a total of 14 days of closure, it's crucial to plan your financial errands and appointments to avoid any inconvenience. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes the annual bank holiday calendar, which takes into account national and regional holidays, weekends, and special occasions. Typically, all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays are observed as holidays by banks across the country. In February 2025, banks will remain closed on various days due to festivals and special occasions.

Here's a comprehensive list of bank holidays in February 2025:

February 2, 2025: New Year's Day/Loosong/Namsoong (All over India)

February 3, 2025: Saraswati Puja (Agartala)

February 8, 2025: Second Saturday (All over India)

February 9, 2025: Weekend Holiday (All over India)

February 11, 2025: Thai Poosam (Chennai)

February 12, 2025: Guru Ravi Das's Birthday (Shimla)

February 15, 2025: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Imphal)

February 16, 2025: Weekend Holiday (All over India)

February 19, 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur)

February 20, 2025: Statehood Day/State Day (Aizawl and Itanagar)

February 22, 2025: Fourth Saturday (All over India)

February 23, 2025: Weekend Holiday (All over India)

February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri (Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram)

February 28, 2025: Losar (Gangtok)

During these holidays, physical bank branches will be closed, but customers can still access digital banking services, ATMs, and mobile banking without any interruption. To avoid any inconvenience, it's essential to plan your financial transactions and appointments, taking into account the bank holidays scheduled for February 2025.

