Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Date in India: Moon Sighting, Chand Raat and Eid Celebration Details

Muslim communities around the world are preparing for Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most important and joyful festivals in Islam. As the holy month of Ramadan nears its end, people are eagerly waiting for the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, which determines the exact date of Eid.

Ramadan typically lasts 29 or 30 days, and the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic Hijri calendar. The festival marks the conclusion of fasting during Ramadan and is often referred to as the “festival of breaking the fast.” Families celebrate the day with special prayers, festive meals, charity, and gatherings with relatives and friends.

Expected Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Date

The exact day of Eid changes every year because the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle and depends on the visibility of the crescent moon.

According to astronomical predictions, Saudi Arabia and several Gulf countries are likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on March 20, 2026 if the crescent moon is sighted on the evening of March 19.

In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and some other South Asian countries, Eid is generally observed a day later. This means Eid-ul-Fitr in India is expected to fall on March 21, 2026, depending on the sighting of the moon on the evening of March 20.

However, the final confirmation of the festival date will only be announced after official moon sighting reports are verified.

How the Eid Date Is Officially Confirmed

The month of Shawwal, which follows Ramadan, begins only after the crescent moon is sighted. In Saudi Arabia, the Supreme Court usually calls upon citizens and scholars to look for the new moon on the 29th evening of Ramadan.

Once reliable sightings are confirmed, authorities officially declare the beginning of Shawwal and the date of Eid-ul-Fitr. Similar moon sighting committees in other countries also verify reports before announcing the festival date.

Why Eid Dates Differ Across Countries

Because the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the crescent moon may appear at different times in different regions of the world. This is why Eid is often celebrated on different days in various countries.

Astronomical experts from the International Astronomical Centre in the UAE have indicated that the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible in Gulf countries on March 19. If this happens, Eid will be observed there on March 20, while South Asian countries including India may celebrate it on March 21.

Chand Raat and Festive Preparations

The evening when the crescent moon is sighted is known as Chand Raat, which marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid celebrations.

On this night, markets remain crowded as families buy new clothes, sweets, gifts and decorations. Women and girls often apply mehndi, while households prepare traditional dishes for the festival.

When Ramadan Began in 2026

In 2026, Ramadan started in Saudi Arabia and the UAE on February 18 after the crescent moon was sighted on February 17. The holy month has been observed with fasting, prayers, charity and spiritual reflection.

As Ramadan comes to a close, Muslims around the world now look forward to celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr — a festival that symbolises gratitude, generosity, unity and joy after a month of devotion.

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