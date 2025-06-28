E-Passports Launched Across India: Benefits, Features, and How to Apply

Applying for a passport was once considered a tedious and cumbersome process. However, over the years, the system has undergone a transformation—enabling citizens in Tier-2, Tier-3 towns, and even remote villages to access passport services more easily.

The introduction of Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) streamlined the application process, making it more efficient and user-friendly. Now, with the rollout of e-passports, India is aligning its passport services with global standards.

Marking the 13th Passport Seva Divas on June 24, 2025, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar expressed gratitude to passport officials in India and abroad for their dedicated service. Guided by the principles of Seva, Sushasan, and Garib Kalyan, he acknowledged their role in facilitating ease of travel, enhancing global employment access, and empowering citizens.

“With the rollout of Passport Seva Programme 2.0 and e-passports underway, #TeamMEA reaffirms its commitment to further improving timeliness, transparency, and accessibility of our passport services,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Alongside PSP 2.0, one of the most significant developments this year is the nationwide launch of e-passports.

How Are E-Passports Different?

E-passports will be embedded with a microchip containing key personal and biometric data. Located on the front cover, the chip will store the holder’s name, passport number, date of birth, photograph, and fingerprints.

This chip allows for contactless reading by immigration officials, eliminating the need to scan barcodes or open the passport completely. It reduces human error and speeds up the verification process, making it both safer and more efficient.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India’s e-passports comply with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), ensuring they are recognized globally. The technology used is already in place in many developed countries, bringing India’s passport infrastructure in line with international best practices.

The data on the chip is encrypted, making e-passports highly secure and resistant to forgery or duplication.

Benefits of E-Passports

Reduced wait time: Faster contactless scanning at immigration counters

Enhanced security: Encrypted chips reduce risks of misuse or counterfeiting

Digital storage: Biometric and personal data stored securely within the chip

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that e-passports will be issued in phases over the coming years.

How to Apply for an E-Passport

The process for applying for an e-passport is largely the same as that for a regular passport: