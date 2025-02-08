Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP Leads, AAP Trails – Latest Updates

Feb 08, 2025, 10:34 IST
Latest Trends in Delhi Election Results

BJP: 41

AAP: 29

Congress: 1

New Delhi, February 8: The Election Commission is set to announce the much-anticipated results of the 70-member Delhi Assembly Election 2025 today. As counting progresses, early trends indicate a strong lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing behind.

These numbers suggest a potential shift in Delhi’s political landscape, with the BJP poised for a comeback and AAP facing a stiff challenge.

What Did Exit Polls Predict?

Most exit polls had forecasted a comfortable victory for the BJP, signaling a setback for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Polling agencies such as P-Marq Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People's Insight, and Chanakya Strategies predicted a BJP majority. However, Matrize projected a hung assembly, suggesting a close contest.

Meanwhile, Mind Blink and Wee Preside were the only exit polls that projected a landslide victory for AAP.

Key Candidates in the 2025 Delhi Elections

New Delhi Constituency: Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) faces Parvesh Verma (BJP) and Sandeep Dikshit (Congress).

Kalkaji Constituency: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (AAP) is contesting against Alka Lamba (Congress) and Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP).

Jangpura Constituency: AAP’s Manish Sisodia is competing against Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP) and Farhad Suri (Congress).

Will Delhi Witness a Historic Shift?

A BJP win would mark a historic return to power after a 27-year gap, ending AAP’s decade-long dominance in the capital. On the other hand, if AAP secures victory, it will be a hat-trick for Kejriwal’s party. To form the government, a party or coalition must secure at least 36 seats in the 70-member assembly.

As counting continues, all eyes are on the final results that will shape Delhi’s political future for the next five years. Stay tuned for the latest updates.


