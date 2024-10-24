Delhi Air Pollution: Parents Demand Holidays Ahead of Diwali 2024!

Delhi Suffocates: Parents Demand Pollution Holidays as AQI Hits Danger Zone

New Delhi, Oct 24 - With Diwali around the corner, Delhi's air quality has nosedived to hazardous levels, sparking concerns among parents who are now demanding "pollution holidays" to protect their children's health.

Air Quality in Free Fall

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has breached the 330 mark in most areas, with RK Puram recording a staggering 359. This falls under the "severe" category, posing serious health risks.

Parents Sound the Alarm

Aprajita, President of the Parents' Association, has urged the government to shut schools for 5-6 days in November and December when pollution peaks. "Our children's health is at stake. We can't let them suffer due to inaction," she stressed.

Schools Take Proactive Measures

Educational institutions have issued advisories cautioning against:

Firecrackers

Fossil fuel-powered transport

Outdoor activities

Poor ventilation

Expert Insights

Sudha Acharya, Principal of ITL School, emphasized, "Poor air quality exacerbates asthma, anxiety, and other health issues. We must act now."

Government Response

Environment Minister Gopal Rai attributed the pollution surge to northwest winds carrying stubble burning emissions from neighboring states.

What Next?

Will the government declare pollution holidays? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Delhiites are bracing for worsening air quality.

Stay Safe

Take precautions:

Wear masks

Avoid outdoor activities

Use air purifiers

Stay hydrated

Track Live Updates

