December 4 School Holiday in Tamil Nadu: Latest Update

The administrations of Chennai and Tiruvallur districts have announced a holiday for schools tomorrow, December 4, 2025, due to the continuous rainfall. This decision applies only to schools, and colleges and other educational institutions will operate as usual.

The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of students, as several areas are experiencing waterlogging and steady showers. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

Parents and students are advised to check local announcements for further information. The holiday is expected to provide some relief to students who are struggling to navigate the flooded streets and roads.

The district administrations are working to ensure that normalcy is restored as soon as possible, and students can resume their studies without any further disruptions.

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