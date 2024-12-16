December 17 heavy rains in Tamil Nadu; holiday for schools, colleges?

A low-pressure depression brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal is going to intensify and advance towards the coast of Tamil Nadu within the next 48 hours, bringing rain across the state from December 17. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has predicted rain across coastal regions.

Weather Forecast for December 17

The low-pressure area, induced by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea, would result in light to moderate rain across coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. There will be thunderstorms along with lightning at isolated places.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur districts, and Karaikal area. Heavy falls will also occur in Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai districts, and Puducherry.

Light to moderate rain would continue to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal with thunderstorms and lightning. Heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Cuddalore and Villuppuram districts and Puducherry. Heavy falls would also continue over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts.

Residents are advised to keep themselves informed on weather forecasts and warnings. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, will regularly issue updates on the weather developing situation.

