Chhath Puja 2024: Public holiday in Delhi, UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand on November 7

Chhath Puja is a very ancient Hindu festival and is being celebrated with much fervour in different states of India. The festival, which worships the Sun God and rivers, is the epitome of prosperity, health, and respect for nature. This year, Chhath Puja is going to start on November 5 and will end on November 8.

Holiday Dates by State

In Delhi, November 7 has been declared a holiday for schools, colleges, and offices. West Bengal would have a two-day holiday on November 7. Schools, colleges, and offices in Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and all districts in Uttar Pradesh have been declared shut on November 7. Bihar and Jharkhand too would remain closed on November 7,8 due to the overlap with Chhath Puja. Some districts in Odisha have declared half-holidays on November 7, and in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, schools and colleges are to be shut for a half-day in some districts.

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is rooted in the Hindu mythological tradition as well as Surya worship by Lord Rama and Sita. The festival is held on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika and has been named by different names: Chhath Parva, Chhath, Chhathi, Dala Chhath, and Surya Shasthi. Though the festival is celebrated differently, its essence remains the same. It is vibrantly and enthusiastically celebrated in India, especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa, Assam, and in Maithili-speaking countries like Mauritius.

While Chhath Puja teaches respect for nature and the confluence of human beings, the festival has seen silent changes with time. Once, the festival was only based on eco-friendly items, but modernization brought with it plastic decorations, artificial offerings, and firecrackers, which were also polluted. Environmental experts have raised their voices about the damage caused to nature by the festival.

