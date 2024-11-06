November 7: Holiday for schools, colleges in these states!

The festive season in India has continued celebrating Chhath Puja across different states. In light of this prominent festival, several states have declared holidays for schools, colleges, and offices.

Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand are some states that have announced holidays. Given below are the holiday dates for each state:

November 7, Tuesday is declared to be a holiday for schools, colleges and all other offices in the state of Delhi. In that way, all the private as well as government schools, colleges and offices will be closed.

The West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee declared a holiday on November 6-7 so that the dwellers get proper time for worship at the Ganga. Schools, colleges, and other offices in Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Noida cities, and the entire districts of Uttar Pradesh were also declared as holidays.

Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed on the three days of 6, 7 and 8 November, that is on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, as they coincide with Chhath Puja. Some states of Odisha declared a half-holiday on 7 November on Tuesday in certain districts and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, a half-holiday was declared for schools and colleges in some districts while schools and colleges have also announced a half-holiday in the State of Chhattisgarh on 7 November.

Chhath Puja is a centuries-old Hindu festival. People perform the worship of the Sun God, Surya. A four-day festival is taken to thank the sun God for his energy and nourishing properties.

Citizens of Delhi and NCR have been asked to take proper precautions by avoiding polluted air from being inhaled while carrying out their festivities. Pollution levels are increasing high in Delhi and NCR, so citizens are encouraged to take necessary precautions during this festive period.

Keep abreast with local news and announcements for holiday and pollution advisories in the future. Chhath Puja Main day: November 7, Tuesday

Last day of Chhath Puja: November 8, Wednesday.

Also read: Thandel Press Meet: Naga Chaitanya Avoids Media Questions