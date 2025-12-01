Chennai Schools, Colleges Holiday on December 2 Due to Cyclone Ditwah Rains!

Chennai witnessed an intense spell of rain through the day, leading authorities to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges on December 2. The decision comes after extremely heavy showers lashed the city without any clear early indication of the scale, highlighting once again how complex and unpredictable the weather system can be in this region.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Chennai today, followed by a yellow alert for tomorrow. The city has been experiencing non-stop rain since morning due to the deep depression, now weakened to a depression, named Cyclone Ditwah, which has been hovering very close to the Tamil Nadu coast. The system has been moving very slowly, allowing strong rainbands to repeatedly hit the city and its surrounding areas.

By 4 PM, satellite images showed strong cloud formations over Chennai, with weather trackers noting that the circulation is expected to remain near the city for another 24 hours. This prolonged presence could keep conditions unstable and lead to more spells of heavy rain.

While the cyclone itself has weakened, its proximity and ability to regenerate rainbands have given Chennai one of its wettest days of the season. Several parts of the city reported intense downpours, waterlogging and traffic delays.

With the system still close to the coast, officials and residents have been advised to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel. The holiday declaration aims to ensure student safety as weather conditions remain unpredictable.