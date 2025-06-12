Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett's Suspicious Death and Air India Plane Crash Connection - Explained!

The Air India AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad is definitely one of the most tragic accidents in history, as there wasn't even a single survivor in the whole incident. The Boeing 787 aircraft was considered one of the safest, and experts expressed shock over how two engines could fail at the same time.

Numerous theories have emerged to explain this tragedy, underscoring the critical role of safety in the aviation industry. However, one whistleblower theory, based on the explosive allegations of late Boeing employee John Barnett, is currently trending on the internet.

John Barnett—Boeing Whistleblower's Connection to Air India Plane Crash

Having served at Boeing for the past three decades, Barnett exposed the company before his eventual tragic death. Barnett claimed that Boeing's North Charleston plant, where the 787 Dreamliner was assembled, was rife with pressure to cut corners and ignored basic safety procedures. Barnett also made a bombastic claim that defective parts were knowingly installed in planes, inspections were skipped, and documentation was manipulated—all to maintain delivery schedules and mint profits.

In 2019, Barnett told multiple media outlets that workers were under pressure to expedite the plane's delivery, regardless of its safety. John Barnett made a startling revelation, claiming that he discovered oxygen systems that failed quality checks 25% of the time, meaning that one in four passengers might not receive air in an emergency.

It's fascinating to note that after filing a lawsuit where he made all these allegations against Boeing, John Barnett was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to news reports from last year. Now that this tragedy took place in Ahmedabad, it remains to be seen if there will be a proper investigation into Boeing and the late John Barnett's sensational allegations.