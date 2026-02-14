Black Day: Why India Observes February 14 in Memory of Pulwama Martyrs

February 14 is observed as Black Day in India to mark the anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, one of the deadliest assaults on Indian security personnel. In 2026, the country pays tribute to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty.

What Happened on February 14, 2019

A suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of CRPF personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The powerful blast killed 40 brave personnel and left several others injured. The attack led to nationwide grief, heightened diplomatic tensions, and significant military developments, deeply impacting India-Pakistan relations.

Why February 14 Is Observed as Black Day

The term “Black Day” reflects the immense sorrow felt across the nation. It is a day to honour the fallen heroes, stand with their families, and remember the sacrifice made for national security. Across India, citizens observe moments of silence, hold candlelight vigils, and share tribute messages on social media. Schools, institutions, and organisations conduct remembrance programs to educate younger generations about the tragedy.

National Tributes in 2026

Political leaders, defence officials, and citizens gather at memorials to lay wreaths and pay homage. The CRPF organises special commemorative events celebrating the bravery and dedication of the martyrs. For the families of the fallen, the day remains a solemn reminder of their immense personal loss and the nation's gratitude.

Significance Today

Seven years after the attack, Black Day continues to symbolise unity, resilience, and unwavering support for India’s armed forces. It reinforces discussions on national security and the country’s commitment to combating terrorism.

How India Observes Black Day

• Candlelight marches

• Prayer meetings

• Online tributes

• Remembrance ceremonies

• Financial assistance and outreach to martyrs’ families

Black Day is not just a remembrance of tragedy, but a reaffirmation of courage, solidarity, and the collective resolve to safeguard the nation.