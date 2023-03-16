NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it will not arrest the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav provided he appeared before them for questioning. The submission was made before the bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma in response to Yadav's petition challenging the summons issued to him by CBI asking him to appear at its headquarters in Delhi for questioning in the alleged land for jobs scam case.

Tejashwi Yadav’s counsel on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that he will appear before CBI on March 25 for questioning over the alleged land for jobs scam. This was after the CBI assured the Court that it will not arrest the RJD leader if he appeared before the agency. It may be recollected that the CBI had issued three notices (February 28, March 4, and March 11) to Yadav who was yet to respond or appear before the agency for questioning.

This was regarding the case related to the appointments made in the Railways allegedly in exchange for land transferred to Lalu Prasad's family when he was the Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. A charge sheet was filed by CBI on October 10, 2022, against 16 people including Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, and their daughter. (With inputs from Bar and Bench)

