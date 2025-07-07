Bengaluru Traffic Relief: Prestige Flyover to Connect Bellandur with ORR

In a major boost to infrastructure development in Bengaluru, Prestige Group has secured approval from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to construct a 1.5-kilometre elevated flyover that will connect its upcoming tech park in Bellandur directly to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The flyover, which will run parallel to an existing public road and skirt a stormwater drain, is part of a larger infrastructure initiative fully funded by Prestige.

The project has been greenlit on the condition that Prestige Group will widen the congested Kariyammana Agrahara Road — a key bottleneck in the area — in exchange for using public land. BBMP’s approval also mandates that the flyover must remain open to the general public, not just Prestige’s workforce.

Prestige Beta Tech Park, currently under construction, is expected to house over 5,000 employees upon completion. The company first proposed the flyover project in August 2022, with a revised version submitted in late 2023. The need for the elevated corridor was justified by citing heavy traffic congestion on approach roads such as Old Airport Road via Yemalur and Kariyammana Agrahara Road.

The final approval reportedly came in April 2025, following consultations with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Prestige is also eligible for Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) for any land it surrenders to facilitate the road expansion, subject to legal compliance.

Interestingly, the flyover’s approval came nearly a year after the tech park itself received the green light. The 70-acre site was cleared by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in September 2023.

Further strengthening connectivity, Prestige will also construct a new 40-foot-wide connector road that will reduce travel distance to Sakra Hospital Road by nearly 2.5 km. Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd’s Technical Director confirmed this, highlighting the initiative as a prime example of successful public-private collaboration to ease urban infrastructure challenges.

This development marks a significant step toward decongesting one of Bengaluru’s busiest IT corridors and reflects a growing trend of corporate participation in city planning.