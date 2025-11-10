Bank Holidays from November 10 to 16, 2025: State-wise list!

Banks across India will mostly remain open throughout the week from November 10 to 16, 2025, except for Sunday, November 16, which will be a regular weekly bank holiday. The third Saturday, November 15, will be a working day, so customers can visit their bank branches for in-person services.

Bank Holiday Schedule: November 10–16, 2025

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, there are no additional bank holidays between Monday, November 10, and Saturday, November 15. All banks—public, private, and cooperative—will operate as usual on these days. Only Sunday, November 16, will be a non-working day for all bank branches across the country.

Here’s the quick schedule for the week:

Monday, November 10 – Open

Tuesday, November 11 – Open

Wednesday, November 12 – Open

Thursday, November 13 – Open

Friday, November 14 – Open

Saturday, November 15 – Working Day (Third Saturday)

Sunday, November 16 – Closed (Weekly Holiday)

Regional Holidays Already Observed in November

Earlier in the month, several regional holidays were observed across different states. For instance, banks in Karnataka were closed on November 8 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi. Apart from that, some states also had short breaks due to local festivals and events, but no new holidays have been announced for mid-November.

Banking Services During Holidays

Even though physical bank branches will remain closed on November 16, customers can continue using online banking, mobile banking apps, ATM services, and UPI platforms without any interruption. Cash deposits, fund transfers, and card transactions will continue to operate smoothly.

Summary

Between November 10 and 16, 2025, banks in India will remain open on all days except Sunday, November 16. The third Saturday, November 15, will be a regular working day. Customers are advised to complete their in-branch banking transactions during the week, while digital and ATM services will remain available 24/7.

Also read: November 10 School Holiday: State-Wise Updates!