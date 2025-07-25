Bank Holidays in August 2025: Independence Day and Other Holidays

August 2025 is shaping up to be a month of numerous holidays and celebrations across India, resulting in bank closures in various states. The banking sector will experience significant disruptions, with banks remaining closed for nearly half the month due to a combination of national, regional, and weekend holidays.

August 3: Ker Puja in Tripura: The month begins with the Ker Puja festival in Tripura, a significant celebration for the indigenous communities of the state. On August 3, banks in Tripura will be closed to observe this important occasion.

August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat in Sikkim and Odisha: A week later, on August 8, banks in Sikkim and Odisha will remain closed to commemorate the Tendong Lho Rum Faat festival. This festival is an important part of the Lepcha community's cultural heritage in Sikkim.

August 9 : Raksha Bandhan in Central India: The following day, August 9, marks the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, a festival honoring the bond between brothers and sisters. Banks in Central India, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, will be closed on this day.

August 13 : Patriot's Day in Manipur: On August 13, banks in Manipur will observe Patriot's Day, also known as Deshbhakti Diwas, a day dedicated to promoting patriotism and nationalism.

August 15 : Independence Day: One of the most significant national holidays in India, Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15. All banks nationwide will be closed on this day to commemorate India's independence from British rule.

August 16: Janmashtami and Parsi New Year: The next day, August 16, marks the celebration of Janmashtami, a festival honoring the birth of Lord Krishna. Most states' private and government banks will be closed on this day. Additionally, banks in Gujarat and Maharashtra will also remain closed to observe the Parsi New Year.

August 26-28: Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai: The last week of August will see a series of holidays, starting with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 26 and 27. Banks in Karnataka and Kerala will be closed on August 26, while banks in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana will remain closed on August 27. On August 28, banks in Odisha, Punjab, and Sikkim will be closed to observe the Nuakhai festival.

Weekend Closures

In addition to these holidays, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays (August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31) and on the second and fourth Saturdays (August 9 and 23).

Impact on Banking Services

The numerous holidays and closures in August 2025 will undoubtedly cause inconvenience to customers who rely on banking services. To avoid any disruption, customers are advised to plan their banking activities, taking note of these holidays and closures. Digital banking services, however, will continue to function uninterrupted during these holidays, providing customers with an alternative means of managing their finances.

