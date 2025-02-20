February 20 Bank holiday in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh

If you have any plans to go to your bank today, February 20, you may think twice. Banks will be closed today, and it is imperative to know why.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a bank holiday in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh today. The reason behind it is the State Day celebration of these two states. On this day, government offices, banks, and institutions will be closed.

In Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, citizens celebrate State Day with huge fervour. Cultural events, parades, and felicitation functions are conducted to bring to the public the rich cultural heritage of the two states.

Nonetheless, if you're concerned about your banking requirements, don't worry. You can still avail of services through net banking and digital channels. Secondly, banks will operate normally tomorrow.

It should be pointed out that the banks remain shut on all local and national holidays, birth anniversary days, Sundays, and selected Saturdays. While scheduling your banking operations, it should be kept in mind that banks will be shut for 14 days during February.

Save the dates for the upcoming bank holidays: February 26, when the banks are shut in several cities on account of Maha Shivaratri, and February 22 and 23, which fall on the fourth Saturday and weekly holiday, respectively.

