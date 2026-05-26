Bakrid Bank Holiday 2026: May 27 or 28?

Confusion over the Bakrid holiday date has left many bank customers wondering whether banks will remain closed on May 27 or May 28, 2026.

The uncertainty increased after the central government shifted the Bakrid holiday for its Delhi offices from May 27 to May 28. The Telangana government also moved its official holiday to May 28, leading to different closure dates across states.

Since bank holidays are decided state-wise under the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed on different days in different parts of the country.

Banks Closed on May 27, 2026

Banks are expected to remain shut on May 27 in the following states and regions for Eid al-Adha (Bakri Id):

Andhra Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Kerala

West Bengal

Assam

Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Tripura

Manipur

Nagaland

Chandigarh

Meghalaya

Jammu

Srinagar

Customers in these states may experience branch closures on Wednesday, May 27.

Banks Closed on May 28, 2026

Banks will remain closed on May 28 in several other states where Bakrid celebrations are scheduled a day later.

States and regions observing bank holidays on May 28 include:

Telangana

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan

Bihar

Goa

Mizoram

Meghalaya

Jammu

Srinagar

Bank branches in these states are likely to remain closed on Thursday, May 28.

Why Are Bakrid Bank Holidays Different Across India?

Bakrid dates depend on the sighting of the crescent moon, which can vary from region to region.

Because of this, some states celebrate the festival earlier while others observe it a day later. Based on these local celebrations, RBI updates the state-wise bank holiday calendar accordingly.

This is why there is no single nationwide bank holiday date for Bakrid every year.

Online Banking Services Will Continue

Even during branch holidays, customers can continue using:

Internet banking

Mobile banking

UPI services

ATM transactions

Online fund transfers

Customers are advised to check local holiday notifications before visiting bank branches for important work.

Also read: May 27 or May 28: Stock Market Holiday for Bakrid 2026?