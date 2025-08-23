August 25 Bank Holiday or not?

August 25, 2025, is a working day for banks in the majority of India, except for one striking exception. The banks in Guwahati, Assam, will remain closed on account of the Tirobhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, a local holiday observed in the region.

Effect on Banking Operations

In even those regions that mark the holiday, critical banking operations will remain unaffected:

ATMs: Will remain functional for cash withdrawals and deposits

Digital Banking: UPI, mobile banking, and net banking services remain operational

Payments and Transfers: NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and all other digital transactions remain operational

What Customers Should Do

If you are supposed to go to a bank branch in Guwahati on August 25, you should:

Use Digital Banking: Go for online banking facilities to save yourself from any hassle

Check Official Notifications: Check the RBI holiday schedule or official state notifications for your respective area

For people in other regions of India, it will probably be a regular banking day. But as always, always best to double check with your bank or look at RBI's holiday calendar to be on the safe side.

