Apple Iphone 15 Becomes Cheaper, Buy 15 Pro Max at Discounted Price!

Great news for fans of Apple products! On September 9, 2024, the much awaited iPhone 16 series is expected to be released in India.

The price of the iPhone 15 series is dropping significantly in conjunction with the release of the new flagship series, making it a desirable choice for anyone seeking a high-end gadget at a more affordable price. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is now available in offline stores for ₹1,32,990, down from its original price of ₹1,59,900.

For even greater discounts, take advantage of additional deals, such as cashbacks and credit card bonuses. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to launch at ₹1,59,000 and boast cutting-edge features and improvements. Anticipated features of the iPhone 16 series include enhanced camera systems, faster processors, and longer battery life. It's conceivable that new colours and storage alternatives are expected on launch day.