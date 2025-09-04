Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Date, History, Rituals, Significance, and More!

Anant Chaturdashi, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, will be observed on September 7 in 2025. The festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his infinite form, known as Anant, symbolising eternity, continuity, and protection. It also coincides with the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra and many other parts of India, making it a spiritually charged and culturally vibrant occasion.\

Everything You Need to Know About Anant Chaturdashi

The origins of Anant Chaturdashi are rooted in ancient Hindu texts. According to legend, sage Sumant’s daughter Sushila tied the sacred Anant Sutra on her wrist on Lord Vishnu’s advice. This thread, tied with 14 knots, symbolises a 14 year vow of devotion and protection. Her faith and commitment brought prosperity and happiness into her life, and the ritual has since been carried forward as a way of seeking divine blessings for peace and abundance. The day also connects to Lord Vishnu as the eternal protector of the universe. In this form, he is believed to reside on the cosmic serpent Anant Shesha, signifying his timeless guardianship.

Devotees observe the day with fasting, prayers, and Vishnu Puja. The highlight of the ritual is tying the Anant Sutra, usually a thread dyed in turmeric with 14 knots, worn on the wrist by both men and women. Each knot symbolises a year of devotion, and the thread is tied while reciting prayers that seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings for prosperity, good fortune, and protection from obstacles. Households prepare traditional offerings, fruits, and sweets, which are shared among family and neighbours. Many devotees also begin a 14 year vow, tying the sacred thread every year on Anant Chaturdashi to fulfil their prayers.

In Maharashtra, Anant Chaturdashi coincides with Ganesh Visarjan, the grand farewell to Lord Ganesha after the 10 day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Streets come alive with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya as idols are taken in colourful processions for immersion. This dual significance makes the day especially important in Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of the state. In North and South India, the focus is primarily on Lord Vishnu’s worship, with temples holding special ceremonies and communities observing the sacred thread ritual.

Anant Chaturdashi blends devotion, symbolism, and culture. For some, it is a solemn fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu, for others it is a grand farewell to Lord Ganesha. Above all, the day reflects continuity of faith, traditions, and the eternal bond between the divine and the devotee.