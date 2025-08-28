Amid Trump’s 50% tariffs, US Bullies India Over Market Access

Even as US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on India took effect on Wednesday (August 27), his top economic adviser and US National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett issued a fresh warning to New Delhi.

Calling trade negotiations with India “complicated,” he cautioned that the US President will not soften his stance if New Delhi fails to curb its Russian crude imports.

He further accused India of “intransigence” in opening its markets to American products.

A day after Washington doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a staggering 50%, Hassett said, “If Indians don’t budge, I don’t think President Trump will.”

It is worth noting that India now faces the highest tariffs after Brazil. The 50% duties include a 25% additional levy for India’s purchase of Russian crude.

On US-India trade talks, Hassett said negotiations have been complicated, noting that part of it is tied to pressure on Russia to secure a peace deal and save millions of lives. “And then there’s the Indian intransigence about opening their markets to our products,” he added.

Comparing India-US talks to a marathon, Hassett said negotiations demand a long-term outlook and acceptance of ebbs and flows before the two sides reach a final agreement.

His comments echoed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said tariffs on India were “not just over Russian oil purchases” but also the prolonged nature of trade deal talks.

In an interview, he remarked, “I thought we’d have a deal in May or June; that India could be one of the earliest deals. But they kind of tapped us along.”

He alleged that New Delhi had been “a bit uncooperative” during talks, calling it “a very complicated relationship.”

However, India has remained firm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing he would “never compromise” the interests of Indian farmers.

Trump’s tariffs are expected to hit $48.2 billion worth of Indian exports to the US, making shipments commercially unviable and triggering job losses along with slower economic growth.