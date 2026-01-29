Ajit Pawar Last Rites: Maharashtra Bids Emotional Farewell To Its Dada at Baramati

Maharashtra on Wednesday, January 29, mourned the loss of its Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a tragic plane crash near Baramati in Pune district earlier in the day. The final rites were held in Baramati, Pawar’s political stronghold, with full state honours amid an outpouring of grief from leaders, party workers, and residents.

Ajit Pawar’s sons, Jay and Parth Pawar, performed the last rites as thousands gathered to bid an emotional farewell to the leader fondly known as ‘Dada’.

The Learjet 45 aircraft, which was flying from Mumbai to Baramati, crashed during a landing attempt, killing all five people on board. Those who lost their lives include Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer Vidip Jadhav, flight attendant Pinky Mali, Pilot-in-Command Sumit Kapur, and Second-in-Command Shambhavi Pathak.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said a thorough probe would be conducted. “We will carry out the investigation in a transparent and accountable manner. Preliminary information suggests that visibility was poor at the site during landing around 8.48 am,” he said.

The sudden tragedy has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and the country, with political leaders across party lines expressing deep condolences and remembering Ajit Pawar as a mass leader whose influence on state politics was profound and enduring.