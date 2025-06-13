Air India Plane Crash: How Big Is India’s Aircraft Fleet and What’s Its Average Age?

A day after the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 crashed in Ahmedabad, the nation continues to mourn the tragic loss of 241 lives. Remarkably, one passenger survived the catastrophic incident, emerging as the sole survivor.

As the country grapples with the scale of the tragedy, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when disaster struck just minutes after take-off. The pilot issued a 'Mayday' call before radio contact was lost. The aircraft failed to gain altitude, ultimately crashing and erupting into a massive fireball.

This is possibly the first time a Boeing 787 Dreamliner has been involved in such a devastating accident. Aviation experts have highlighted that the Dreamliner is among the world’s most advanced and reliable aircraft.

While multiple theories are circulating—including engine failure, a bird strike, or bird ingestion—the exact cause will only be confirmed once the aircraft’s black box is recovered. The flight data and cockpit voice recorders will be key to unraveling what went wrong.

India’s Expanding Aircraft Fleet

The crash has shocked many, especially given that air travel is considered one of the safest modes of transportation.

India has significantly modernized its commercial aviation sector over the years, with Boeing and Airbus aircraft forming the backbone of the fleet. As of 2025, the country operates a commercial fleet of over 800 aircraft. The Airbus A319, A320, and A321 models, along with Boeing’s 737, 777, and 787 series, constitute the majority of this fleet.

Lifespan of India’s Most Common Aircraft

The typical lifespan of commercial aircraft depends on usage and maintenance, but general estimates are:

Airbus A320 Family (ceo/neo), A330, A350: 20–25 years

Airbus A380: ~20 years

Boeing 737 (NG/MAX): 20–25 years

Boeing 777, 787 Dreamliner: Up to 30 years

Boeing 747: Up to 30 years, though many were retired early due to high operating costs

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner involved in Thursday's crash was just 11 years old—well within its expected service life.