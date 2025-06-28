Air India Plane Crash: AISATS Fires Four Employees After Viral Office Party Video

Air India SATS (AISATS), a joint venture between Tata Group-owned Air India and Singapore’s SATS Limited, has dismissed four senior executives for organizing an office party shortly after AI-171 crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 270 people.

The disciplinary action comes just days after a video of the employees dancing in the office went viral on social media, drawing strong criticism from netizens for celebrating so soon after the tragedy.

Without naming the individuals, the company announced that “firm disciplinary action” had been taken against the employees.

In a statement issued on Friday, the company said: “At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI-171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video. The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability.”

According to reports, the four senior executives were terminated for their direct role in hosting the event. The company has not disclosed the exact date of the gathering.

The deadly plane crash occurred on June 12, killing 241 people on board and around 30 on the ground. Of the 242 people onboard the fateful flight, only one survived.