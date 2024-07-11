After 46 Years, Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple To Be Reopened

After 46 long years, Ratna Bhandar, the treasury room, of Lord Jagannath in iconic Puri Jagannath temple is going to be reopened. Ratna Bhandar has been proposed to reopen on July 14, 2024.

Justice Biswanath Rath has stated that the treasury of Lord Jagannath will be revealed once the state government grants approval. On Tuesday (July 9, 2024), a 16-member inspection committee under his leadership proposed opening the Ratna Bhandar of the Puri Jagannath Temple on July 14.

A high-level committee, chaired by Justice Biswanath Rath, a retired judge of the Odisha High Court, decided in their second meeting to open the Ratna Bhandar. This opening aims to monitor the inventory of valuables, including jewelry that has been stored in the treasury for 46 years. Following this decision, the temple management board will meet to discuss and recommend the proposal to the state government.

Unanimous Resolution After extensive discussion, a unanimous resolution was passed requesting the government to open the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar on July 14. Consequently, an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) was proposed for both repair work and the inventory of invaluable gems and other valuables. It was also decided that if the existing key does not work, the lock will be broken open.

Additionally, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Jagannath Temple was asked to present the key available in the Puri district treasury to the high-level committee before the meeting. Measures are being taken to ensure that devotees can view the treasures of Lord Jagannath on the Ratna Bhandar platform without any disruption when it is opened. Justice Biswanath Rath emphasized the need for the cooperation of devotees in this process.