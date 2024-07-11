Trinamool MP Saugata Roy threatened, asked to arrange for release of party strongman Jayant

Kolkata, July 11 (IANS) Senior Trinamool Congress leader and four-time Lok Sabha MP from Dum Dum constituency, Saugata Roy, claimed on Thursday that he had received threatening calls over strongman Jayant Singh’s arrest.

Saugata Roy said he had been threatened with dire consequences if he failed to arrange for the release of local Trinamool leader Jayant Singh.

Singh, a virtual terror in Ariadaha in North 24 Parganas District was arrested last week by police after a video went viral where he and his associates were seen involved in mob violence against an individual in a club.

“A call came from an unknown number to my mobile. The caller first used abusive language and then threatened to kill me unless I arranged for the release of Singh. I received the call twice,” Roy told a section of the media on Thursday morning.

He also confirmed that he has filed a complaint with Barrackpore Police Commissionerate and requested the police to identify the caller from the number that he has provided to them.

Roy is the second ruling party leader to receive life threats over the incarceration of Singh.

“I am scared that I can be shot anytime. I have been vocal against the police in the matter. It is possible that the police will tell the anti-social elements that they were forced to take action because of pressure from Madan Mitra. This is an old game,” Madan Mitra said on Wednesday evening.

The Opposition leaders said that the ruling party leaders are now facing the music for giving protection to these anti-social elements.

