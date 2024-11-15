2025 Holidays Calendar: Karnataka Government Announces Full List of Holidays
The Karnataka State Government has announced general and restricted holidays during the calendar year 2025, following a cabinet meeting. The news is sure to bring a smile to the faces of government employees and the commoners as they can make all vacation bookings and forthcoming events in advance.
There are 19 general holidays and 20 restricted holidays on the list. This makes more than sufficient provision for relaxation and celebrations throughout the year. The notable holidays include Makara Sankranti, Republic Day, Maha Shivaratri, Ugadi, and Diwali.
General Holidays in 2025:
January 14: Uttarayana Punyakala, Makar Sankranti
February 26: Maha Shivaratri
March 31: Khutub-e-Ranjan
April 10: Mahavir Jayanti
April 14: B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18: Good Friday
April 30: Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya
May 1: Labour Day
June 7: Bakrid
August 15: Independence Day
August 27: Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata
September 5: Eid Milad
October 1: Mahanavami, Ayudha Puja, Vijayadashami
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
October 7: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti
October 20: Naraka Chaturdashi
October 22: Balipadyami, Deepavali
November 1: Karnataka Rajyotsava
December 25: Christmas
Restricted Holidays in 2025:
January 1: New Year
February 6: Madhwa Navami
February 14: Shab-e-Barat
March 13: Holi
March 27: Shab-e-Qadr
March 28: Jumat-ul-Vida
April 2: Devara Dasimayya Jayanti
April 19: Holy Saturday
May 2: Sri Shankaracharya Jayanti, Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanti
May 12: Buddha Purnima
Aug 8: Sri Varalakshmi Vrata
Aug 16: Krishna Janmashtami
Aug 26: Swarna Gowri Vrata
September 6: Sri Anantapadmanabha Vrata
Sep 8: Kanya Maryamma Jayanti
Sep 17: Vishwakarma Jayanti
Oct 18: Tula Sankramana
November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 5: Huthari Festival
Dec 24: Christmas Eve
All administrative offices of the state government, banks, and post offices in the state of Karnataka will remain closed on these holidays. Book your vacation time in advance and seize the opportunity to spend quality time.
