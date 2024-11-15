2025 Holidays Calendar: Karnataka Government Announces Full List of Holidays

The Karnataka State Government has announced general and restricted holidays during the calendar year 2025, following a cabinet meeting. The news is sure to bring a smile to the faces of government employees and the commoners as they can make all vacation bookings and forthcoming events in advance.

There are 19 general holidays and 20 restricted holidays on the list. This makes more than sufficient provision for relaxation and celebrations throughout the year. The notable holidays include Makara Sankranti, Republic Day, Maha Shivaratri, Ugadi, and Diwali.

General Holidays in 2025:

January 14: Uttarayana Punyakala, Makar Sankranti

February 26: Maha Shivaratri

March 31: Khutub-e-Ranjan

April 10: Mahavir Jayanti

April 14: B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18: Good Friday

April 30: Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

May 1: Labour Day

June 7: Bakrid

August 15: Independence Day

August 27: Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

September 5: Eid Milad

October 1: Mahanavami, Ayudha Puja, Vijayadashami

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 7: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

October 20: Naraka Chaturdashi

October 22: Balipadyami, Deepavali

November 1: Karnataka Rajyotsava

December 25: Christmas



Restricted Holidays in 2025:



January 1: New Year

February 6: Madhwa Navami

February 14: Shab-e-Barat

March 13: Holi

March 27: Shab-e-Qadr

March 28: Jumat-ul-Vida

April 2: Devara Dasimayya Jayanti

April 19: Holy Saturday

May 2: Sri Shankaracharya Jayanti, Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanti

May 12: Buddha Purnima

Aug 8: Sri Varalakshmi Vrata

Aug 16: Krishna Janmashtami

Aug 26: Swarna Gowri Vrata

September 6: Sri Anantapadmanabha Vrata

Sep 8: Kanya Maryamma Jayanti

Sep 17: Vishwakarma Jayanti

Oct 18: Tula Sankramana

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 5: Huthari Festival

Dec 24: Christmas Eve

All administrative offices of the state government, banks, and post offices in the state of Karnataka will remain closed on these holidays. Book your vacation time in advance and seize the opportunity to spend quality time.

Also read: November 18, 19, 20 holidays for schools in Maharastra