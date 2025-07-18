National Stock Exchange CEO Ashish Chauhan's book 'Sthitpragya' releases in Marathi

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO and Managing Director Ashish Kumar Chauhan's book 'Sthitpragya' has been released in Marathi.

‘Sthitapragya’ means the process of maintaining equilibrium. Written by Dr. Mayur Shah, the book recounts his inspiring life journey.

It highlights various aspects of Chauhan’s life, including his journey from humble beginnings to the top post of India’s largest stock exchange.

“I did not write this book, it has been written by Dr. Mayur Shah, which is based on the story of my life. He showed a special curiosity towards my journey,” said Chauhan, during the book launch.

“I told them that there is nothing extraordinary in my life. I am from a lower-middle-class family, and like many others, I too have a story of struggle from village to city. This book is an account of that journey,” the NSE CEO added.

The book not only showcases the challenges and achievements of Chauhan’s personal and professional life but also demonstrates how determination and hard work can make one's dreams come true.

The book makes his story more relevant to local readers. In his address, Chauhan said that the book is an emotional journey for him.

“I want it to inspire readers to not forget their roots and work hard towards their goals,” he said.

The launch function, attended by personalities from the financial, literature, and social sectors, appreciated the contribution of Ashish Kumar Chauhan and the importance of the book.

The book has been highly appreciated by Marathi literature lovers and financial experts. This book is not just a biography of a person, but it also tells the story of the changing scenario of India.

‘Sthitapragna’ will now be available soon at leading book stores and online platforms.

